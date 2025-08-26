Feared the "Zelenskyy moment": what the South Korean president avoided during his meeting with Trump - Politico

In the entourage of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, there was fear that a scandal similar to Trump's first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could occur during the meeting with US President Donald Trump. This incident was called the "Zelenskyy moment," UNN reports with reference to Politico.

The meeting between the US and South Korean presidents took place on August 25. Before the meeting, Trump wrote a post on the Truth Social social network, in which he questioned democracy in South Korea.

The publication compared the situation to the scandal in the Oval Office of the White House in late February 2025. At that time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation left the White House after a conversation with Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance on a half-raised tone.

At the same time, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who took office on June 4, 2025, was confident that he could avoid a similar situation. He himself stated that he "came out dry" because he read Donald Trump's book "The Art of the Deal."

He also noted that the conversation with Trump turned out to be "better than he expected."

