Feared the "Zelenskyy moment": what the South Korean president avoided during his meeting with Trump - Politico

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
06:24 AM • 3428 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 3784 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 17006 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 103603 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 68021 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 66975 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 193213 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 185132 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70472 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67531 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM • 11748 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS01:35 AM • 14303 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China02:44 AM • 4344 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 6394 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 6924 views
Publications
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 3428 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 86966 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 103603 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 193213 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 185132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 208 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 12569 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 86980 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 60325 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 96984 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Cruise missile

Feared the "Zelenskyy moment": what the South Korean president avoided during his meeting with Trump - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

The South Korean president and his entourage feared a repeat of the scandal between Zelenskyy and Trump during their visit to the US

Feared the "Zelenskyy moment": what the South Korean president avoided during his meeting with Trump - Politico

In the entourage of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, there was fear that a scandal similar to Trump's first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could occur during the meeting with US President Donald Trump. This incident was called the "Zelenskyy moment," UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

The meeting between the US and South Korean presidents took place on August 25. Before the meeting, Trump wrote a post on the Truth Social social network, in which he questioned democracy in South Korea.

The publication compared the situation to the scandal in the Oval Office of the White House in late February 2025. At that time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation left the White House after a conversation with Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance on a half-raised tone.

At the same time, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who took office on June 4, 2025, was confident that he could avoid a similar situation. He himself stated that he "came out dry" because he read Donald Trump's book "The Art of the Deal."

He also noted that the conversation with Trump turned out to be "better than he expected."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump expressed a desire to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Oval Office
Truth Social
J. D. Vance
White House
Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
South Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States