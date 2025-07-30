The Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, accidentally discovered secret documents regarding President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in "burn bags." FOX News reports this, citing sources, according to UNN.

FBI Director Kash Patel discovered a trove of classified documents related to the initial investigation into Trump's ties to Russia, hidden in several "burn bags" in a secure room inside the bureau. - the publication writes.

It is reported that thousands of documents were found in the "burn bags," which are classified and used for document destruction.

One of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was a classified appendix to former Special Counsel John Durham's final report, containing key information he reviewed. The declassification of the classified appendix is being carried out in close cooperation between CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Acting Director of the National Security Agency William Hartman. The declassified appendix will be handed over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who will ultimately make the document public. - the publication adds.

The publication's sources revealed some of the contents of the classified appendix, including that the US intelligence community had reliable foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the narrative of an alleged Trump-Russia collusion, even before the bureau began its controversial "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation.

Ultimately, the release of the classified appendix will lend greater credence to the claim that there was a coordinated plan within the US government aimed at helping the Clinton campaign stir up controversy by linking Trump to Russia. - the publication notes.

