Exclusive
03:01 PM • 22875 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 27352 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 59185 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 69781 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 59846 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 67578 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 119461 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 51617 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 69103 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65800 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Publications
Exclusives
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 22886 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vadym Filashkin
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Zhytomyr Oblast
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Brent Crude
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

FBI Director uncovered secret documents regarding Trump-Russia ties. Media revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

FBI Director Kash Patel found thousands of classified documents related to the investigation of Trump's ties to Russia in "burn bags." Among them is a classified appendix to John Durham's report, which indicates a possible coordinated plan to ignite a dispute.

FBI Director uncovered secret documents regarding Trump-Russia ties. Media revealed details

The Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, accidentally discovered secret documents regarding President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in "burn bags." FOX News reports this, citing sources, according to UNN.

FBI Director Kash Patel discovered a trove of classified documents related to the initial investigation into Trump's ties to Russia, hidden in several "burn bags" in a secure room inside the bureau.

- the publication writes.

It is reported that thousands of documents were found in the "burn bags," which are classified and used for document destruction.

One of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was a classified appendix to former Special Counsel John Durham's final report, containing key information he reviewed. The declassification of the classified appendix is being carried out in close cooperation between CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Acting Director of the National Security Agency William Hartman. The declassified appendix will be handed over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who will ultimately make the document public.

- the publication adds.

The publication's sources revealed some of the contents of the classified appendix, including that the US intelligence community had reliable foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the narrative of an alleged Trump-Russia collusion, even before the bureau began its controversial "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation.

Ultimately, the release of the classified appendix will lend greater credence to the claim that there was a coordinated plan within the US government aimed at helping the Clinton campaign stir up controversy by linking Trump to Russia.

- the publication notes.

Recall

In February, Politico published a list of 29 instances where Donald Trump supported the interests of Russia and Putin. Among them are a 90-minute conversation with Putin, denial of Russian aggression, and support for the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Kash Patel
Tulsi Gabbard
Pam Bondi
John Ratcliffe
Hillary Clinton
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States