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FBI Director Arrives in Russia - Media Reveal First Details of Visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

According to media reports, FBI Director Kash Patel arrived in Russia for meetings with officials. His two-day trip will include Moscow and St. Petersburg.

FBI Director Arrives in Russia - Media Reveal First Details of Visit
Kash Patel. Photo: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

FBI Director Kash Patel has arrived in Russia for a meeting with officials. This was reported by the American television network MS, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the American television network, Patel has planned a two-day trip, during which he will visit Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The last time the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation traveled to Russia was in 2013.

The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT28.08.26, 00:20 • 43985 views

We remind you

Earlier, Politico reported that FBI Director Kash Patel plans to visit Russia in the fall, with the trip possibly taking place in mid-October.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Kash Patel
Federal Bureau of Investigation