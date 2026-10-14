FBI Director Arrives in Russia - Media Reveal First Details of Visit

Kash Patel. Photo: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

FBI Director Kash Patel has arrived in Russia for a meeting with officials. This was reported by the American television network MS, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the American television network, Patel has planned a two-day trip, during which he will visit Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The last time the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation traveled to Russia was in 2013.

The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT

We remind you

Earlier, Politico reported that FBI Director Kash Patel plans to visit Russia in the fall, with the trip possibly taking place in mid-October.