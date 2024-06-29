Father sentenced to 15 years for murder of daughter and attempted murder of son while drunk
Kyiv • UNN
A resident of Kyiv region was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his 16-year-old daughter in the heart and the attempted murder of his 12-year-old son while intoxicated.
Details
A Kyiv region court has delivered a verdict in the case of the brutal murder of a 16-year-old daughter and attempted murder of a 12-year-old son by a resident of Kyiv region. The convict, while intoxicated, killed the girl with a knife, inflicting a fatal stab wound with heart damage, and then tried to set fire to the house by turning on gas burners.
The conflict began as a result of jealousy of his wife, who was abroad. The convict tried to take revenge by deciding to kill both children, but the boy managed to escape by hiding in the basement and calling the police.
The court sentenced the defendant to 15 years in prison under Articles 115 (premeditated murder) and 15 (complicity in a crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
