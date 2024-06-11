The court rejected the appeal: the father was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his 5-year-old daughter

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42610 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135446 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140750 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169433 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162518 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216151 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202866 views

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43888 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47490 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40716 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104904 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232141 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229050 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216429 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100432 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104904 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157079 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155916 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159756 views
The court rejected the appeal: the father was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his 5-year-old daughter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17266 views

The Criminal Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of a man convicted of molesting and raping his 5-year-old daughter, upholding his 14-year prison sentence.

The Criminal Court of Cassation, as part of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, rejected the appeal of the convict's defense lawyer, leaving unchanged the verdict on his guilt in corrupting and raping his five-year-old daughter. The man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the Cassation Criminal Court within the Supreme Court of Ukraine refused to satisfy the cassation appeal of the convicted person's defense lawyer regarding the annulment of the sentence, which found him guilty of molesting and raping a minor (part 2 of Article 156, part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The convict was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors proved that after the death of his wife, the convict, left with two children in his mother's House, corrupted and raped his five-year-old daughter, taking advantage of the child's helplessness.

He categorically denied his involvement in the commission of crimes and, trying to avoid criminal liability, came up with a version that the child had slandered him.

The evidence obtained by juvenile prosecutors using child-friendly justice standards completely refuted the convict's version. Psychological examination and punishment of the child, provided during the investigation remotely with the participation of a psychologist, became the basis of the guilty verdict. In order to prevent repeated psychological traumatization of the child, she was not summoned to court for questioning.

In Khmelnitsky region, a cleric of the UOC was convicted for a "drunk" road accident with the deceased10.06.24, 14:04 • 13955 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine

