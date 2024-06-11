The court rejected the appeal: the father was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his 5-year-old daughter

The Criminal Court of Cassation, as part of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, rejected the appeal of the convict's defense lawyer, leaving unchanged the verdict on his guilt in corrupting and raping his five-year-old daughter. The man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the Cassation Criminal Court within the Supreme Court of Ukraine refused to satisfy the cassation appeal of the convicted person's defense lawyer regarding the annulment of the sentence, which found him guilty of molesting and raping a minor (part 2 of Article 156, part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The convict was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors proved that after the death of his wife, the convict, left with two children in his mother's House, corrupted and raped his five-year-old daughter, taking advantage of the child's helplessness.

He categorically denied his involvement in the commission of crimes and, trying to avoid criminal liability, came up with a version that the child had slandered him.

The evidence obtained by juvenile prosecutors using child-friendly justice standards completely refuted the convict's version. Psychological examination and punishment of the child, provided during the investigation remotely with the participation of a psychologist, became the basis of the guilty verdict. In order to prevent repeated psychological traumatization of the child, she was not summoned to court for questioning.

