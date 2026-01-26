$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 1032 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 8682 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 15005 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 17452 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 30938 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 22808 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 43766 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21767 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 39933 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23585 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court hearing in Tandyr judge's case postponed due to defense's absence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The court hearing in the case of former judge Oleksiy Tandyr, accused in a fatal road accident, has been postponed to January 28, 2026, due to the absence of two defense lawyers. The prosecution recorded attempts by the accused to delay the trial.

Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court hearing in Tandyr judge's case postponed due to defense's absence

The court hearing on the charges against former Makariv District Court judge Oleksiy Tandyr for committing a fatal road accident that killed a 22-year-old serviceman did not take place today, January 26, due to the defense's absence. The hearing was postponed to January 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Today, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv was supposed to continue hearing the case on the charges against a former judge of one of the district courts of Kyiv Oblast for committing a fatal road accident that killed a 22-year-old serviceman.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that two defense lawyers of the accused did not appear at the court hearing, so the hearing was postponed to January 28, 2026.

The preparatory court hearing in the case took place on September 6, 2023. The case is being heard by the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv, with hearings scheduled regularly at intervals of 10–20 days, without long breaks.

The prosecution has repeatedly recorded attempts by the accused to delay the court proceedings. Most court hearings began with motions to recuse the judge, prohibit the presence of journalists, and numerous objections on formal grounds. In addition, the accused terminated contracts with lawyers and, citing their absence, demanded the postponement of hearings. In such cases, the court provided him with a free defense lawyer.

As of today, 30 prosecution witnesses and 4 defense witnesses have been questioned in court. The defense requested the questioning of 22 witnesses, but the court granted the questioning of only 9. Due to the absence of some witnesses whom the defense could not provide, the court proceeded to examine written evidence.

The prosecution insisted on an unconditional preventive measure in the form of detention.

Recall

On the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, then head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Oblast, fatally hit a National Guardsman at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained at the scene.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's request for consent to detain the judge. Judge Tandyr was taken into custody.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv