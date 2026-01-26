Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court hearing in Tandyr judge's case postponed due to defense's absence

The court hearing on the charges against former Makariv District Court judge Oleksiy Tandyr for committing a fatal road accident that killed a 22-year-old serviceman did not take place today, January 26, due to the defense's absence. The hearing was postponed to January 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Today, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv was supposed to continue hearing the case on the charges against a former judge of one of the district courts of Kyiv Oblast for committing a fatal road accident that killed a 22-year-old serviceman. - the statement reads.

It is noted that two defense lawyers of the accused did not appear at the court hearing, so the hearing was postponed to January 28, 2026.

The preparatory court hearing in the case took place on September 6, 2023. The case is being heard by the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv, with hearings scheduled regularly at intervals of 10–20 days, without long breaks.

The prosecution has repeatedly recorded attempts by the accused to delay the court proceedings. Most court hearings began with motions to recuse the judge, prohibit the presence of journalists, and numerous objections on formal grounds. In addition, the accused terminated contracts with lawyers and, citing their absence, demanded the postponement of hearings. In such cases, the court provided him with a free defense lawyer.

As of today, 30 prosecution witnesses and 4 defense witnesses have been questioned in court. The defense requested the questioning of 22 witnesses, but the court granted the questioning of only 9. Due to the absence of some witnesses whom the defense could not provide, the court proceeded to examine written evidence.

The prosecution insisted on an unconditional preventive measure in the form of detention.

Recall

On the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, then head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Oblast, fatally hit a National Guardsman at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained at the scene.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's request for consent to detain the judge. Judge Tandyr was taken into custody.