Farion's murder trial: before the hearing, the institution was “mined”

The trial in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion continues in Lviv today, before the hearing a bomb threat was reported, after which the suspect Vyacheslav Zinchenko was taken to the courtroom, UNN reports, citing local public and broadcasts from the court.

"They reported a bomb threat in the court where the hearing on the murder of Irina Farion was to take place. All those present were evacuated. There is also information that the building has already been mined. There are a lot of people in the corridor now. No one is allowed in until the hearing starts," local MP Igor Zinkevich wrote on social media.

According to local media reports, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Irina Farion, has already been brought to the Lviv court for a hearing.

He has already made statements. "Interestingly enough, I went on hunger strike 6 times, but only formally," Zinchenko said, as quoted by local public media.

On July 19, an unidentified person opened fire on linguist and professor of Lviv Polytechnic Iryna Farion. The woman was taken to hospital with a severe head wound, but despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat on July 25, an 18-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro.