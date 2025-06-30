Farewell to five Ukrainians killed in Iran's missile strike held in Israel

A farewell ceremony for five Ukrainian citizens who died as a result of an Iranian shelling on June 14 took place in the Israeli city of Bat Yam. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Telegram.

Details

The deceased Ukrainians were bid farewell in Bat Yam, Israel, at the site of the Iranian missile strike. As noted by the agency, all of them were members of the same family who died at the hands of the terrorist Iranian regime.

The Iranian missile attack took the lives of:

Nastia Buryk, 8 years old, came to Israel for leukemia treatment;

Maria Peshkureva, 30 years old, Nastia's mother;

Olena Sokolova, 54 years old, Nastia's grandmother;

Illia Peshkurev, 14 years old, Nastia's cousin;

Kostiantyn Tutevych, 10 years old, another cousin of Nastia's.

7-year-old Odesa resident, undergoing cancer treatment, died during attack in Israel - Office of the President of Ukraine

May the memory of the innocent victims of the Tehran regime's war crimes be blessed forever - the statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

