Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Famous Zaporizhzhia scientist Shtatsky died at the front

Famous Zaporizhzhia scientist Shtatsky died at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30943 views

A well-known Zaporizhzhia scholar and researcher of Mennonite history, Maksym Shtatskyi, died while serving in the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 12, a well-known Zaporizhzhia scientist  with the call sign "Historian" Maksym Shtatsky, who served in an airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in the war .  This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, UNN wrote. 

Famous Zaporizhzhia scholar, researcher of Mennonite history Maksym Shtatskyi died at the front

-  the statement said.

Shtatskyi served with the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he had the call sign "Historian". 

Previously, he worked at the Khortytsia National Reserve and was a well-known researcher of the history of the Mennonites (ed. - a religious Protestant community whose name comes from the name of its ideological founder, the Dutch village priest Menno Simons. They lived in the Khortytsia area in the 18th and 19th centuries).

Thanks to Maksym, the Khortytsia Mennonite Memorial was opened in Zaporizhzhia. 

"On February 12, 'Historian' died heroically. RIP to the Hero," the statement reads.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising