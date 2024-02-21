Famous Zaporizhzhia scientist Shtatsky died at the front

On February 12, a well-known Zaporizhzhia scientist with the call sign "Historian" Maksym Shtatsky, who served in an airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in the war . This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, UNN wrote.

Famous Zaporizhzhia scholar, researcher of Mennonite history Maksym Shtatskyi died at the front - the statement said.

Shtatskyi served with the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he had the call sign "Historian".

Previously, he worked at the Khortytsia National Reserve and was a well-known researcher of the history of the Mennonites (ed. - a religious Protestant community whose name comes from the name of its ideological founder, the Dutch village priest Menno Simons. They lived in the Khortytsia area in the 18th and 19th centuries).

Thanks to Maksym, the Khortytsia Mennonite Memorial was opened in Zaporizhzhia.

"On February 12, 'Historian' died heroically. RIP to the Hero," the statement reads.

