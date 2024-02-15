Master of Sports of Ukraine in judo Stanislav Gulenkov was killed in Donetsk region during a combat mission
Kyiv • UNN
A 22-year-old Ukrainian judo champion was killed in action while defending Ukraine from Russian invaders near the village of Novokalynove in Donetsk region.
A 22-year-old master of sports of Ukraine in judo Stanislav Gulenkov was killed in the fighting for Ukraine . This was reported by the press service of the Judo Federation of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
Protecting our country from Russian invaders, 22-year-old master of sports of Ukraine in judo, winner of the European Junior Cup, multiple winner of national championships among cadets and youth, Stanislav Gulenkov from Lutsk gave his life
The Judo Federation said that the guy died during a combat mission near the village of Novokalynove, Donetsk region. It is noted that he died on April 20, 2023, but the body of the soldier was identified only now.
The place and time of Stanislav Gulenkov's burial will be announced later.
