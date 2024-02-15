Master of Sports of Ukraine in judo Stanislav Gulenkov was killed in Donetsk region during a combat mission

A 22-year-old master of sports of Ukraine in judo Stanislav Gulenkov was killed in the fighting for Ukraine . This was reported by the press service of the Judo Federation of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Protecting our country from Russian invaders, 22-year-old master of sports of Ukraine in judo, winner of the European Junior Cup, multiple winner of national championships among cadets and youth, Stanislav Gulenkov from Lutsk gave his life - the post reads.

The Judo Federation said that the guy died during a combat mission near the village of Novokalynove, Donetsk region. It is noted that he died on April 20, 2023, but the body of the soldier was identified only now.

The place and time of Stanislav Gulenkov's burial will be announced later.

Over 380 combat missions: Vladyslav Rykov, an attack aircraft pilot, was killed while defending Ukraine