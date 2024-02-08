Over 380 combat missions: Vladyslav Rykov, an attack aircraft pilot, was killed while defending Ukraine

While performing a combat mission, attack pilot Vladyslav Rykov was killed. He had flown 385 combat missions. Rykov's death was reported by attack pilot Rostyslav Lazarenko, UNN reports.

On February 07, 2024, my brother-in-arms, a member of our combat family, my deputy Vladyslav Rykov, was killed while performing a combat mission. He flew 385 combat missions - he was the best pilot and commander I ever knew - Lazarenko wrote on Facebook.

According to Lazarenko, Rykov "had his back" from the beginning of the full-scale war, both on the ground and in the air, and trained a large number of both combat wingmen and leaders.

"Few people knew Vlad, but I will tell his story later, because we need to know and remember such people - he gave his life for our lives, for our freedom and for our Ukraine!" Lazarenko said.