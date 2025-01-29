SAPO wants to confiscate real estate used by the family of top National Police officer Losych in Kyiv

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office demands that the assets used by the family of the head of the department of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the National Police of Ukraine be recognized as unjustified. We are talking about an apartment and two non-residential premises for UAH 2.5 million, which were purchased in 2021 in one of the elite residential complexes in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAPO and SBI.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is the head of the department of the National Police's Department for Combating Drug Crimes, Serhiy Losych.

On January 28, 2025, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the SBI materials and evidence independently obtained in accordance with the procedure established by law, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare unjustified assets registered to a relative of one of the heads of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the National Police of Ukraine, the income received from them, and their recovery to the state (civil forfeiture) - the SAPO said in a statement.

The SAPO claims that in 2021, a relative of the official acquired private ownership of an apartment and two non-residential premises in a residential complex in Kyiv with a total value of almost UAH 2.5 million.

"The analysis of income and expenses of the official, his family members and relatives established the impossibility of acquiring these real estate objects at the expense of legitimate income," the SAPO informs.

It is reported that after acquiring the above assets, the official entered into a lease agreement with his wife's sister and allegedly transferred UAH 7000 per month to her card account for rent.

"He submitted payment documents at the place of service for the calculation and payment of monetary compensation to police officers for renting housing. His wife's sister returned the money on the same or next day to his card account. In this way, the official received compensation for the sham rental of housing in the amount of almost UAH 150 thousand," the statement said.

In view of this, the SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit to recognize the assets and income derived from them as unjustified and to recover them for the state.

