SAPO wants to confiscate real estate used by the family of top National Police officer Losych in Kyiv

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 56281 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83075 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105276 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108404 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127596 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132534 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103686 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101072 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 38410 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115816 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 44197 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110321 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 56281 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127596 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164796 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154698 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18612 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110321 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139340 views
Actual
SAPO wants to confiscate real estate used by the family of top National Police officer Losych in Kyiv

SAPO wants to confiscate real estate used by the family of top National Police officer Losych in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44680 views

The SAPO has filed a lawsuit to recognize the assets of the family of the head of the National Police's Department for Combating Drug Crimes as unjustified. The assets in question are real estate worth UAH 2.5 million and a scheme with fictitious rental housing.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office demands that the assets used by the family of the head of the department of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the National Police of Ukraine be recognized as unjustified. We are talking about an apartment and two non-residential premises for UAH 2.5 million, which were purchased in 2021 in one of the elite residential complexes in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAPO and SBI.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is the head of the department of the National Police's Department for Combating Drug Crimes, Serhiy Losych.

On January 28, 2025, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the SBI materials and evidence independently obtained in accordance with the procedure established by law, filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare unjustified assets registered to a relative of one of the heads of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the National Police of Ukraine, the income received from them, and their recovery to the state (civil forfeiture)

- the SAPO said in a statement.

The SAPO claims that in 2021, a relative of the official acquired private ownership of an apartment and two non-residential premises in a residential complex in Kyiv with a total value of almost UAH 2.5 million.

"The analysis of income and expenses of the official, his family members and relatives established the impossibility of acquiring these real estate objects at the expense of legitimate income," the SAPO informs.

It is reported that after acquiring the above assets, the official entered into a lease agreement with his wife's sister and allegedly transferred UAH 7000 per month to her card account for rent.

"He submitted payment documents at the place of service for the calculation and payment of monetary compensation to police officers for renting housing. His wife's sister returned the money on the same or next day to his card account. In this way, the official received compensation for the sham rental of housing in the amount of almost UAH 150 thousand," the statement said.

In view of this, the SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit to recognize the assets and income derived from them as unjustified and to recover them for the state.

Court confirms confiscation of Boguslaev's property: what exactly became state property24.01.25, 08:55 • 30071 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising