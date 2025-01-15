Fake video about First Lady of Ukraine's vacation in St. Moritz is being spread online - CPJ

A fake video is circulating online claiming that First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is allegedly vacationing in the ski resort of St. Moritz. It was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation , UNNand UNN .

In particular, it is reported that the video with fake information was spread by one of the former MPs of Ukraine.

The former Ukrainian MP did not provide any evidence to support this information. The video he posted shows only a few unidentified people getting into the motorcade. There are no clear signs that could identify the First Lady or any of her entourage in the video - , the DPC notes.

Interestingly, the author of the video points out that this information is only an assumption. The Center for Countering Disinformation reminds that such information injections are aimed at discrediting President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family.

