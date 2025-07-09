A wave of outrage is spreading on social media regarding the Russian fake program Alabuga Start, which the Kremlin is trying to present as an opportunity for young women from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to receive professional training. Instead, women are being recruited for the Russian military industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

Instead of training, foreign women end up in military factories in Tatarstan, where they assemble drones for aggression against Ukraine. This is a clear violation of human rights, and the problem is gaining increasing publicity in the international community.

However, Russian propagandists are actively trying to deny these facts, stating that information about exploitation at the factories is part of a Western disinformation operation.

They criticize materials from agencies like the Associated Press and try to convince the world that the Alabuga Start program is a "profitable economic opportunity for African women." However, this is just another example of manipulation designed to cover up real crimes.

The Kremlin uses "educational projects" to spread its influence in Global South countries, training specialists with limited access to advanced technologies to support its interests. At the same time, Russia restricts access to higher education for its citizens, forcing students to sign contracts to participate in the war, and wants to see its youth only as workers in military production or soldiers at the front - emphasized the CPD.

