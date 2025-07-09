$41.850.05
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 692 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 43932 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 40524 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 50316 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 88658 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 53478 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 110489 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 55654 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90514 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Fake training from Russia: women from the Global South are recruited for military industry - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 75 views

The Russian program "Alabuga Start" recruits women from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to work at military factories in Tatarstan, where they assemble drones for the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin tries to hide these facts, calling them "Western disinformation."

Fake training from Russia: women from the Global South are recruited for military industry - CPD

A wave of outrage is spreading on social media regarding the Russian fake program Alabuga Start, which the Kremlin is trying to present as an opportunity for young women from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to receive professional training. Instead, women are being recruited for the Russian military industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

Instead of training, foreign women end up in military factories in Tatarstan, where they assemble drones for aggression against Ukraine. This is a clear violation of human rights, and the problem is gaining increasing publicity in the international community.

However, Russian propagandists are actively trying to deny these facts, stating that information about exploitation at the factories is part of a Western disinformation operation.

SBU: The enemy is recruiting Ukrainian children for sabotage and terrorist attacks02.04.25, 22:39 • 11089 views

They criticize materials from agencies like the Associated Press and try to convince the world that the Alabuga Start program is a "profitable economic opportunity for African women." However, this is just another example of manipulation designed to cover up real crimes.

The Kremlin uses "educational projects" to spread its influence in Global South countries, training specialists with limited access to advanced technologies to support its interests. At the same time, Russia restricts access to higher education for its citizens, forcing students to sign contracts to participate in the war, and wants to see its youth only as workers in military production or soldiers at the front

- emphasized the CPD.

In Lithuania, the Ministry of Education warned schools about the threat of recruitment of teenagers by the special services of the Russian Federation. 02.06.25, 11:20 • 2631 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Associated Press
Ukraine
