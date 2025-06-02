In Lithuania, the Ministry of Education warned schools about the threat of recruitment of teenagers by the special services of the Russian Federation.

$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 25371 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 68473 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 100953 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 163256 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 186279 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 111488 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238693 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178391 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123286 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108439 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking

June 2, 12:11 AM • 6612 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 71565 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 54161 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 107925 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 16635 views
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238694 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 289350 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 303117 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 309076 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 406121 views
50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 17091 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 98533 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178391 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 122390 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 153783 views
In Lithuania, the Ministry of Education warned schools about the threat of recruitment of teenagers by the special services of the Russian Federation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Russian special services may use the tactic of recruiting teenagers for sabotage in Lithuania, as was the case in Ukraine. Teenagers are vulnerable, and scouts promise easy money.

In Lithuania, the Ministry of Education warned schools about the threat of recruitment of teenagers by the special services of the Russian Federation.

Employees of Russian special services who recruit teenagers online for sabotage in Ukraine may use the same tactics in Lithuania. The Lithuanian Ministry of Education sent a warning with this content to school principals. This is reported by Delfi, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the country's special services have certain data on the preparation of similar sabotage in Lithuania, as official warnings were sent to school principals calling for preventive talks with students regarding such a threat.

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Linas Slushnis emphasized to Delfi that Russian special services are pursuing teenagers for a reason, because they are very vulnerable and prone to risk.

Another aspect of the threat is that teenagers are recruited by well-psychologically trained scouts who are able to convince them that performing this or that task will not cause any problems, on the contrary, it will be a "great opportunity to earn money easily", the publication writes.

Recruitment of teenagers by Russians: almost 50 children turned to the police21.05.25, 15:15 • 3092 views

The experience of Ukraine has shown that Russians often kill children who carry out tasks and remotely detonate bombs planted by them.

A Ukrainian minor who tried to set fire to an Ikea store in Vilnius on May 9 last year was also recruited by Russian intelligence, the publication writes. He came to Lithuania from Poland to complete the task, and he was promised an old BMW car and 10,000 instead. US dollars.

Safety lesson: law enforcement officers and Ukrainian boxing legend Usyk told teenagers how not to get "hooked" by Russian special services 28.05.25, 14:44 • 2052 views

Let us remind you

Since May 2024, the SBU and the National Police have detained more than 600 people for terrorist attacks and sabotage. A quarter of those detained are underage Ukrainians. Russia began to liquidate its agents by blowing them up.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

