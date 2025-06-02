In Lithuania, the Ministry of Education warned schools about the threat of recruitment of teenagers by the special services of the Russian Federation.

Employees of Russian special services who recruit teenagers online for sabotage in Ukraine may use the same tactics in Lithuania. The Lithuanian Ministry of Education sent a warning with this content to school principals. This is reported by Delfi, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the country's special services have certain data on the preparation of similar sabotage in Lithuania, as official warnings were sent to school principals calling for preventive talks with students regarding such a threat.

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Linas Slushnis emphasized to Delfi that Russian special services are pursuing teenagers for a reason, because they are very vulnerable and prone to risk.

Another aspect of the threat is that teenagers are recruited by well-psychologically trained scouts who are able to convince them that performing this or that task will not cause any problems, on the contrary, it will be a "great opportunity to earn money easily", the publication writes.

The experience of Ukraine has shown that Russians often kill children who carry out tasks and remotely detonate bombs planted by them.

A Ukrainian minor who tried to set fire to an Ikea store in Vilnius on May 9 last year was also recruited by Russian intelligence, the publication writes. He came to Lithuania from Poland to complete the task, and he was promised an old BMW car and 10,000 instead. US dollars.

Let us remind you

Since May 2024, the SBU and the National Police have detained more than 600 people for terrorist attacks and sabotage. A quarter of those detained are underage Ukrainians. Russia began to liquidate its agents by blowing them up.