They created a fake page for Robert "Madyar" Brovdi and collected 1 million hryvnias: Odesa residents detained in Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers have notified two Odesa residents, aged 17 and 20, of suspicion for creating a fake page of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, with the call sign "Madyar." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the perpetrators created a fake page on the social network "TikTok," through which they collected aid, allegedly for the military, on behalf of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In reality, they used the received funds for their own needs.

In almost six months, the suspects collected at least 1 million hryvnias through the fake page. They are charged with a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Fraud committed on a large scale or through illegal operations using electronic computing equipment).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to eight years.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, a group of fraudsters was exposed who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets, using the names of well-known media personalities. Two individuals have been notified of suspicion, and three more – in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.