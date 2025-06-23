Fake messages are being sent online, allegedly on behalf of Apple and Google - CPD

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1218 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:28 PM • 6642 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:19 PM • 22758 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 22960 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 66600 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 52076 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 89472 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 127322 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97305 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 109196 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 49387 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 35019 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 25217 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France08:50 AM • 5108 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 16991 views
Publications
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1298 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 22813 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 307530 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 363297 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 311390 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 98110 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 223167 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 97759 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 99215 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 103983 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Fake messages are being sent online, allegedly on behalf of Apple and Google - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

A new fraudulent campaign impersonates Apple and Google, sending fake alerts about a "sponsored attack" on devices. Clicking on these phishing links can lead to data theft or malware infection.

Fake messages are being sent online, allegedly on behalf of Apple and Google - CPD

A new fraudulent campaign leveraging Apple and Google brands for phishing attacks has been detected online. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The CCD reported that attackers are sending fake messages to users, ostensibly warning of a "state-sponsored attack" on their device.

In such messages, users are offered to follow a link for "protection"

– noted the Center.

They emphasized that this is a phishing attack.

Apple and Google do not send such messages via SMS or messengers. They only notify users of threats through official system notifications or account messages

– the message states.

The Center warns that clicking on a fake link can have serious consequences.

This can lead to the theft of personal data or infection of the device with malicious software

– warn experts.

Citizens were also urged to be careful.

Do not click on suspicious links, carefully check the source of each message. If you receive something similar – immediately delete it and report the fraud to the competent authorities

– noted the CCD.

CPD refuted fake news about "Ukrainian agents" in Iran23.06.25, 09:57 • 2318 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Apple Inc.
Google
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9