Fake messages are being sent online, allegedly on behalf of Apple and Google - CPD

A new fraudulent campaign leveraging Apple and Google brands for phishing attacks has been detected online. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The CCD reported that attackers are sending fake messages to users, ostensibly warning of a "state-sponsored attack" on their device.

In such messages, users are offered to follow a link for "protection" – noted the Center.

They emphasized that this is a phishing attack.

Apple and Google do not send such messages via SMS or messengers. They only notify users of threats through official system notifications or account messages – the message states.

The Center warns that clicking on a fake link can have serious consequences.

This can lead to the theft of personal data or infection of the device with malicious software – warn experts.

Citizens were also urged to be careful.

Do not click on suspicious links, carefully check the source of each message. If you receive something similar – immediately delete it and report the fraud to the competent authorities – noted the CCD.

CPD refuted fake news about "Ukrainian agents" in Iran