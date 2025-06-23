$41.830.15
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
CPD refuted fake news about "Ukrainian agents" in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation refuted information about the detention of Ukrainian agents in Iran, calling it false. These reports are being spread by Russian media against the backdrop of negotiations between Iran and the Russian Federation to discredit Ukraine.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation stated that information about the alleged detention of Ukrainian agents in Iran is false. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.

Details

The CCD reported that information about the alleged detention of three Ukrainian agents in the city of Isfahan, Iran, began to be actively spread on social networks.

A number of accounts on social networks are spreading manipulative information about the alleged detention of three Ukrainian agents in Isfahan, Iran

– the statement said.

The Center noted that most of these reports refer to the Iranian agency Tasnim. At the same time, according to the CCD, there was no publication about this in Tasnim.

Most often, information resources refer to the Tasnim news agency. However, publications with such information did not appear in the mentioned media, so it is not true

– emphasized the CCD.

The agency stressed that a wave of identical messages in a short period of time may indicate coordinated inauthentic activity.

The intensity of identical messages of such content appearing in a short period of time may indicate inauthentic account behavior

 – explained the Center.

The CCD also drew attention to who exactly is promoting these statements.

This "news" is being spread by Russian media and pro-Russian bloggers

– reported the CCD.

The Center also noted that false information is being spread against the backdrop of active political negotiations between Iran and Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

– noted in the message.

Reference

The CCD believes that the purpose of spreading such messages may be an attempt to blacken Ukraine in front of an international audience.

Thus, the purpose of these messages may be an attempt to discredit Ukraine against the backdrop of the exacerbation of the security situation in the Middle East, particularly among audiences critical of the actions of the United States and Iran

– the statement said.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation called on citizens to check information and not spread unconfirmed rumors.

Trump speaks of regime change in Tehran: "Make Iran Great Again" 23.06.25, 03:00 • 4498 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Politics
United States
Iran
Tesla
