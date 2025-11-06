Fake Labubu dolls contain toxins causing infertility – investigation in Sweden

Swedish chemical experts have found the dangerous substance diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) in counterfeit Labubu dolls, which can lead to infertility and developmental disorders in children. This is stated in the material of the Swedish publication KEMI, writes UNN.

According to the Swedish Chemicals Agency, in five out of seven tested toys, the toxin level exceeded the permissible norm by 250 times. DEHP has been banned in the EU since the late 1990s, as it negatively affects the reproductive system and fetal development.

The problem concerns pirated copies of Labubu, which are massively imported from countries outside the European Union. Due to the demand for popular toys, the Swedish customs service has already seized more than 5,300 such dolls this year alone.

The Swedish Customs Board takes seriously the results of the analysis, which show that pirated Labubu dolls contain dangerous substances. Think twice before buying suspicious pirated copies – said Per Holgersson, product safety expert at the Swedish Customs Board.

Young children are particularly at risk, as the toxin can enter the body through contact or ingestion.

In addition, the Swedish Consumer Agency reported that some counterfeit Labubu do not meet safety requirements and break easily.

If a small part breaks off the toy, it creates a choking hazard if small children put it in their mouths – emphasized Marlene Gustavsson, an expert at the agency.

