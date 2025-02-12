Exposing an FSB “rat” in the SBU: new details about cooperation with the enemy and the spy's family

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 29870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70956 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 94764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111564 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89598 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121370 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101904 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113173 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156150 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100852 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 75305 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 45978 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 101631 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 71996 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111564 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156150 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146579 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178811 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 71996 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 101631 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135228 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137124 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165244 views
Exposing an FSB “rat” in the SBU: new details about cooperation with the enemy and the spy's family

Exposing an FSB "rat" in the SBU: new details about cooperation with the enemy and the spy's family

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32693 views

The SBU detained a senior official of the Anti-Terrorist Center who had been working for the FSB since 2018. His parents knew about the cooperation with the enemy and justified Russian aggression, and they are also being served with a notice of suspicion.

The family of the detained SBU official, who turned out to be an FSB agent, supported his cooperation with the enemy. The spy's father and mother not only knew that their son was working for Russian special services, but also justified Russia's aggression, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

The criminal case file also includes  the traitor's close relatives, including his father and mother, who justify Russian aggression, praise Putin, and, judging by audio intercepts, know about their son's work for the FSB. It is planned  to announce suspicion to the parents under Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code (justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine) 

- the statement said.

The "rat" was recruited in Vienna back in 2018, and at the end of 2024, the FSB activated him again. The spy used a safe house in Kyiv to communicate with his handlers and pass on information about defense facilities, missile strikes, and critical infrastructure to the enemy.

In addition to ideological motives, the traitor worked for the FSB for money.

The SBU also identified an intermediary who helped the agent keep in touch with the Russians. It turned out to be a former assistant to a Party of Regions deputy who organized the Anti-Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity and personally transported money from Moscow for paid rallies.

According to confirmed intelligence, this person was a member of the so-called headquarters of Andriy Kliuyev during the Revolution of Dignity 

- the SBU added.

Now he is also being charged with high treason.

The SBU also identified the FSB supervisor, Yuriy Shatalov, who coordinated the activities of the agent network.

The "rat" used a safe house in Kyiv to communicate with a resident of the enemy special service. He received a special cell phone, WiFi router and SIM card, which he used to covertly transmit information collected for the Russian Federal Security Service, including documents containing state secrets 

- the statement said.

The SBU noted that the investigation currently has a lot of indisputable evidence of the criminal activity of the defendants in the case. Among them are audio and video, correspondence, etc.

The detained official was served a notice of suspicion under Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed in its ranks and detained a high-ranking traitor who worked for the FSB. 

The traitor turned out to be one of the officials of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center - the head of the ATC Headquarters.

The SBU reports that the detained official had been under surveillance by internal security officers for a long time. His activities were monitored around the clock: his contacts, communications, correspondence were analyzed, and constant audio and video surveillance was carried out.

It is known that the FSB agent was in complete isolation under the control of counterintelligence officers who actually "lived" in his phone.

The special service emphasizes that the elimination of such a spy cell was a historic special operation, given the level of the agent, his professional training and the potential threat to state security during the war. The operation was under the personal control of SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk, who regularly reported on its progress to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarCrimes and emergencies
viennaVienna
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

