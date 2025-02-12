Exposing an FSB “rat” in the SBU: new details about cooperation with the enemy and the spy's family

The family of the detained SBU official, who turned out to be an FSB agent, supported his cooperation with the enemy. The spy's father and mother not only knew that their son was working for Russian special services, but also justified Russia's aggression, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

The criminal case file also includes the traitor's close relatives, including his father and mother, who justify Russian aggression, praise Putin, and, judging by audio intercepts, know about their son's work for the FSB. It is planned to announce suspicion to the parents under Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code (justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine) - the statement said.

The "rat" was recruited in Vienna back in 2018, and at the end of 2024, the FSB activated him again. The spy used a safe house in Kyiv to communicate with his handlers and pass on information about defense facilities, missile strikes, and critical infrastructure to the enemy.

In addition to ideological motives, the traitor worked for the FSB for money.

The SBU also identified an intermediary who helped the agent keep in touch with the Russians. It turned out to be a former assistant to a Party of Regions deputy who organized the Anti-Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity and personally transported money from Moscow for paid rallies.

According to confirmed intelligence, this person was a member of the so-called headquarters of Andriy Kliuyev during the Revolution of Dignity - the SBU added.

Now he is also being charged with high treason.

The SBU also identified the FSB supervisor, Yuriy Shatalov, who coordinated the activities of the agent network.

The "rat" used a safe house in Kyiv to communicate with a resident of the enemy special service. He received a special cell phone, WiFi router and SIM card, which he used to covertly transmit information collected for the Russian Federal Security Service, including documents containing state secrets - the statement said.

The SBU noted that the investigation currently has a lot of indisputable evidence of the criminal activity of the defendants in the case. Among them are audio and video, correspondence, etc.

The detained official was served a notice of suspicion under Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed in its ranks and detained a high-ranking traitor who worked for the FSB.

The traitor turned out to be one of the officials of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center - the head of the ATC Headquarters.

The SBU reports that the detained official had been under surveillance by internal security officers for a long time. His activities were monitored around the clock: his contacts, communications, correspondence were analyzed, and constant audio and video surveillance was carried out.

It is known that the FSB agent was in complete isolation under the control of counterintelligence officers who actually "lived" in his phone.

The special service emphasizes that the elimination of such a spy cell was a historic special operation, given the level of the agent, his professional training and the potential threat to state security during the war. The operation was under the personal control of SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk, who regularly reported on its progress to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.