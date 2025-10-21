Exposed for multi-million dollar VAT schemes: the case of the former leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk tax office has been sent to court

The former leadership of the Main Department of the State Tax Service of the region will be tried in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The former officials were exposed by the State Bureau of Investigation for multi-million dollar VAT schemes, writes UNN with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees have completed the pre-trial investigation against the former heads of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region. They are accused of causing damage to the state of over UAH 56 million through VAT schemes. The indictment has been sent to court - reported the SBI.

The investigation found that to implement the scheme of illegal enrichment, the former head of the regional tax office involved subordinate employees of various levels. In 2020-2023, they allowed risky enterprises to supply goods without paying value-added tax.

To give the scheme an "official" appearance, the head issued an order to create a so-called analytical group, which included trusted executors. This made it possible to take control of monitoring the registration of tax invoices and select potential "clients" for illegal operations - noted the SBI.

The Bureau also reported that only "assistance" to one such enterprise caused the state losses of over UAH 56 million.

Four defendants are accused of creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as abuse of power or official position (Part 3 of Article 255, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the SBI.

Also, according to the SBI, in order to compensate for the damage caused, the apartments, private houses, and parking spaces of the accused have been seized. They face a penalty of imprisonment for 13 years with confiscation of property.

