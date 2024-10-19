Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia, RMA warns of the threat of CABs
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions have been reported in Zaporizhzhia, according to the head of RMA Ivan Fedorov. The Air Force warned of Russian tactical aircraft launching guided bombs in the direction of the city.
There were explosions in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia," said Fedorov.
Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA warned about the threat of using guided aerial bombs (CABs) in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The Air Force reported launches of the UAS by tactical aircraft in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.
