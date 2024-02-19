Explosions occurred in two regions of Ukraine

During a large-scale air raid in Ukraine, explosions were heard in at least two regions of the country. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, the sounds of explosions were reported in Poltava and in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.

In addition, explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.

Addendum

Earlier, at 12:02 a.m., the Air Force said that there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions!

Recall

At 12:06 a.m., a missile alert was issued throughout Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the takeoff of a MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region.