Explosions occurred in two regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
During an air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions were heard in two regions of the country. In particular, in Poltava and Kirovohrad regions.
During a large-scale air raid in Ukraine, explosions were heard in at least two regions of the country. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.
Details
In particular, the sounds of explosions were reported in Poltava and in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.
In addition, explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.
Addendum
Earlier, at 12:02 a.m., the Air Force said that there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions!
Recall
At 12:06 a.m., a missile alert was issued throughout Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the takeoff of a MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region.