Explosions occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, the sounds of explosions were recorded during an air raid that has been going on for ten hours. Earlier, the Air Force reported an enemy drone on the border of Cherkasy and Poltava regions.
The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy, Suspilne correspondents report. An air raid alert has been in effect in the region for ten hours, UNN reports .
Details
The Air Force previously reported an enemy UAV on the border of Cherkasy and Poltava regions. It was noted that the direction of the drone's movement was chaotic.
