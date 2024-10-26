Explosions occurred in Kharkiv after two high-speed targets were detected
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert was announced in Kharkiv and the region after high-speed targets were spotted from the Belgorod direction. The Ukrainian Air Force reported two enemy targets moving southwest.
Explosions occurred in Kharkiv after the Air Force warned of enemy high-speed targets in the region, UNN reports .
Details
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Suspilne correspondents report . Air alert has been declared in the city and region.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target in Kharkiv region from Belgorod region on a southwestern course.
Later, another high-speed target was spotted in the Kharkiv region on the same course.
