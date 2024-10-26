Ukrainian air defense shoots down almost half of 91 Russian drones in night attack over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 91 drones and 6 missiles of various types on the night of October 26. Air defense forces managed to destroy 44 enemy UAVs in various regions of Ukraine, with civilian casualties.
In the skies over Ukraine, air defense forces shot down 44 of the 91 enemy drones launched by the Russian army since the evening of October 25. Russian troops struck with six missiles, including three ballistic Iskanders. This was reported on Saturday by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, on the night of October 26 (from 19.00 on October 25), the enemy is attacking Ukraine with missiles of various types, Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones.
The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 98 enemy airborne attack vehicles:
- 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from the territory of Crimea);
- 2 X-59 guided missiles (from the airspace in the Bryansk region - Russian Federation);
- 2 missiles of unspecified type (from Belgorod region - Russian Federation);
- 91 enemy UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel - Russian Federation).
The enemy hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy and Dnipro with missiles. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties. As for the attack UAVs, as of 12.00 p.m., it was confirmed that 44 enemy UAVs were shot down in Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Kursk regions as a result of air combat
It is noted that one UAV left the airspace in the direction of Belarus. 44 Russian drones were locally lost, and 1 more enemy UAV was detected in Ukrainian airspace.
