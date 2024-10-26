Zelensky on Russia's night attack: aggression cannot be stopped by talking
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched massive attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro and other regions of Ukraine, killing 6 people. The President emphasized that the aggressor could be stopped only by force and decisive actions.
The Russian army struck Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Khmelnytsky regions and other regions of Ukraine on Friday evening and tonight. Russia will be forced to stop the war and shelling of peaceful cities through strength and determination, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reports UNN.
After everything that was said in Kazan, Russian murderers returned to their usual business. And this proves once again that aggression can be stopped not by talking, but only by decisive actions in defense of the state and people against whom the war is waged
As the President pointed out, over the past evening and night, Russian troops struck Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Khmelnytsky and other regions of Ukraine. In Dnipro, one of the most important hospitals in Ukraine - Mechnikov Hospital - and ordinary residential buildings were damaged. A child is among the dead.
In Kyiv, this Russian strike took the life of a girl - she was only 14 years old.
This war has been going on for three years now, and it has only one culprit - Moscow. That is why we need to put such pressure on the aggressor that can force it to stop terror and war. Reliable peace and security can only be achieved through strength and determination
Addendum
A police officer's wife and daughter were killed in Dnipro by a Russian missile attack at night. In total, as a result of the massive attack by Russian troops on Ukraine on the night of October 26, six people were killed and 27 wounded .