Explosions occurred in Berdiansk - CMA

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, especially from the side of the landfill, the head of the Berdiansk CMA Victoria Galitsyna reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Sounds of explosions are heard in Berdiansk! Local residents report hearing loud sounds in the city. It was especially loud from the side of the landfill: "It's so loud that my head is shaking on the beach," Berdiansk residents write, "too loud for the exercises." - Galitsyna wrote .

Ukrainian UAV strikes at occupants' training ground in Mariupol region: what is known