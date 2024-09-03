Ukrainian UAV strikes at occupants' training ground in Mariupol region: what is known

Yesterday, on September 2, a Ukrainian drone hit the Babakh Tarama/Kulikovo training ground, causing three Russian soldiers to sustain moderate injuries and be taken to hospital. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

"Yesterday at 17:45, our drone hit the Babakh Tarama/Kulikove training ground. Three soldiers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries," Andriushchenko writes.

He adds that the air defense system did not work, and the occupiers in the Mariupol region and in Mariupol intensified their search for correctors.

"Joint patrols of police and military searched until nightfall. They did not find him," Andriushchenko wrote.

Recall

In the Mariupol region, there was already an "arrival" near the Babakh Tarama landfill in August.