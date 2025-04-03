Explosions in Kyiv: the capital's military administration reported new details
Kyiv • UNN
In the Desnyanskyi district, a kiosk exploded in the "Youth" market, killing two people. In the Dniprovskyi district, a man was injured near garages while heating an object resembling a capsule with a lighter.
Explosions rang out in Kyiv in the Desnyansky and Dnipro districts. The KMVA reported details and stressed that rescuers and medics are working out all possible emergency situations, reports UNN.
Details
According to the KMVA, two emergencies (explosions) were recorded - in the Desnyansky and Dnipro districts of Kyiv.
In the first case, an explosion occurred in a kiosk at the Yunist market. Unfortunately, two people died. The cause of the explosion is currently being established by specialists. In the Dnipro district, a man was injured in an explosion near garages. It is preliminary known that the victim found a piece of copper wire with an object tied to the end, similar to a capsule from a shell, which he began to heat with a lighter. As a result of the explosion, his abdomen was cut by shrapnel. The victim is receiving medical assistance, with no threat to life
The capital's military administration called for a responsible attitude to reports in connection with emergencies, and to be guided only by information from official services. Law enforcement officers, rescuers and medics are fully working out all possible emergency situations.