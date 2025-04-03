An explosion occurred in a market in Kyiv: police reported two dead
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv in a market. Investigators and explosives technicians are working at the scene, establishing the circumstances of the tragedy. As a result of the explosion, two people died.
An explosion occurred at a market in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, with two casualties reported, according to the GUNP in Kyiv on Thursday, writes UNN.
Police officers are establishing the circumstances of the explosion at the market in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital. Two people died as a result of the explosion
Information about the explosion was received by the police today. An investigative team, explosives technicians and medics went to the scene.
"All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established. Relevant services continue to work at the scene," the police said.
