Another explosion in Kyiv: a man found an unknown object, it detonated when he touched it
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a man was injured in an explosion of an unknown object. The victim was hospitalized.
Details
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, in the area bordering the garage area, a man picked up an object wrapped in wire. Then there was an explosion of an unidentified object - the man was injured. No fire was recorded at the scene, the victim was hospitalized, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports.
Recall
In the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, an explosion thundered at the "Youth" market. One person died, another was injured and hospitalized. According to preliminary data, a gas cylinder exploded.
