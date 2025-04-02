In Kharkiv region, an explosive device detonated in a man's hands
In the city of Izyum, a 50-year-old man found an unknown object and began to disassemble it. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered a severe injury and lost his right hand.
A 50-year-old resident of the Kharkiv region was dismantling a device he accidentally found. During the dismantling process, the device detonated, and the man sustained a severe injury, UNN reports, citing the page of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
In the city of Izyum, a 50-year-old man found an unknown object, brought it home, and began to disassemble it. The device detonated. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered a severe injury - reports the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
The injury led to the need for amputation of the right hand. The head of the Regional Military Administration called on everyone to remember the mine danger throughout the Kharkiv region.
Under no circumstances should you touch unknown objects. If such items are found, it is necessary to immediately call the appropriate services at 112, 101 or 102.
A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after a mine detonated in his hands in the village of Rodichi, Kharkiv region.
Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion of an unknown object occurred in Odesa, damaging three cars.
