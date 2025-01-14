Ministryofstrategicindusindustry: in the process of replacing 30,000 defective mines

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129433 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117296 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125359 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154600 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104191 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42904 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116824 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114800 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 29133 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 44018 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183367 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172800 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114800 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116824 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130460 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148026 views
Actual
Ministryofstrategicindusindustry: in the process of replacing 30,000 defective mines

Ministryofstrategicindusindustry: in the process of replacing 30,000 defective mines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100489 views

Currently, 30,000 defective mines are in the process of being replaced due to issues with diameter and powder. The manufacturer is replacing the defective ammunition and implementing new quality standards, including hermetic packaging and modern detonators.

On the front, 10% of defective mines were replaced, while increasing production requirements. This was reported by Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin in a comment to Suspilne, reports UNN.

Details

In the batch of defective mines, the following defects were found: incorrect diameter of ammunition, due to which the powder gases instead of pushing out the mine passed between it and the barrel of the mortar; flying off of structural elements during use; and low quality of gunpowder, which did not provide the necessary explosion force.

Smetanin said that now all enterprises that produce mines check each projectile for compliance with external geometric parameters. This ensures the exact correspondence of the shells to the caliber. The gunpowder exploded with insufficient force due to exceeding the permissible moisture level.

This happened due to the use of packaging that allowed moisture to pass through during improper storage. Now all batches of gunpowder are packaged in airtight packaging that can withstand at least 10 hours of being in water. Such packaging will be used for both mines and other ammunition. The gunpowder from the removed batch will be dried and reused.

The new packaging is also designed to provide 10 years of ammunition storage in warehouses. The charges themselves after opening can be stored for 12 hours in the open air, since additional varnishing of the charge has been added. That is, the mine goes with a new detonator, with a new improved main charge and verification of all geometric parameters

- said Smetanin.

The manufacturer replaces all the removed products at its own expense and continues to work in the normal mode, having already supplied more than 32,000 ammunition. The new mines have modern detonators instead of Soviet ones. According to Smetanin, last year half of the mines at the front were of Ukrainian production.

In 2025, it is planned to manufacture the maximum number of ammunition, which will almost completely cover the needs. In total, this year they will produce millions of mortar rounds and other ammunition.

Reminder

The media reported that Ukrainian soldiers are using defective mortar mines produced by "Ukroboronprom". The military at the front complain that the ammunition is of poor quality.

The Ministry of Defense and the State Bureau of Investigation in November 2024 investigated the case of defective mines, and a batch of ammunition was seized.

On December 3, 2024, the Rada voted to summon the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov for explanations regarding scandals with defense orders.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising