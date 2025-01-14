Ministryofstrategicindusindustry: in the process of replacing 30,000 defective mines

On the front, 10% of defective mines were replaced, while increasing production requirements. This was reported by Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin in a comment to Suspilne, reports UNN.

Details

In the batch of defective mines, the following defects were found: incorrect diameter of ammunition, due to which the powder gases instead of pushing out the mine passed between it and the barrel of the mortar; flying off of structural elements during use; and low quality of gunpowder, which did not provide the necessary explosion force.

Smetanin said that now all enterprises that produce mines check each projectile for compliance with external geometric parameters. This ensures the exact correspondence of the shells to the caliber. The gunpowder exploded with insufficient force due to exceeding the permissible moisture level.

This happened due to the use of packaging that allowed moisture to pass through during improper storage. Now all batches of gunpowder are packaged in airtight packaging that can withstand at least 10 hours of being in water. Such packaging will be used for both mines and other ammunition. The gunpowder from the removed batch will be dried and reused.

The new packaging is also designed to provide 10 years of ammunition storage in warehouses. The charges themselves after opening can be stored for 12 hours in the open air, since additional varnishing of the charge has been added. That is, the mine goes with a new detonator, with a new improved main charge and verification of all geometric parameters - said Smetanin.

The manufacturer replaces all the removed products at its own expense and continues to work in the normal mode, having already supplied more than 32,000 ammunition. The new mines have modern detonators instead of Soviet ones. According to Smetanin, last year half of the mines at the front were of Ukrainian production.

In 2025, it is planned to manufacture the maximum number of ammunition, which will almost completely cover the needs. In total, this year they will produce millions of mortar rounds and other ammunition.

Reminder

The media reported that Ukrainian soldiers are using defective mortar mines produced by "Ukroboronprom". The military at the front complain that the ammunition is of poor quality.

The Ministry of Defense and the State Bureau of Investigation in November 2024 investigated the case of defective mines, and a batch of ammunition was seized.

On December 3, 2024, the Rada voted to summon the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov for explanations regarding scandals with defense orders.