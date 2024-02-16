Explosions in Kropyvnytskyi district: no casualties and no damage

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage as a result of today's explosions in Kropyvnytskyi district. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

In Kropyvnytskyi district, after the explosions, there were no casualties and no damage - wrote Rajkovic on social media.

Earlier, UNN reported that enemy missiles were moving toward Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi.

As a result of hostile attacks in Poltava region, preliminary, no one was injured.