Explosions in Kropyvnytskyi district: no casualties and no damage
Kyiv • UNN
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the explosions in Kropyvnytskyi district, the head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration said.
Earlier, UNN reported that enemy missiles were moving toward Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi.
As a result of hostile attacks in Poltava region, preliminary, no one was injured.