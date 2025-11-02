Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: residential sector damaged

Several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia on the night of Sunday, November 2. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, there is damage in the residential sector.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties. All details are being clarified - Fedorov wrote.

Recall

On October 30, Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing three people and injuring 29 others. The occupiers carried out missile strikes, air attacks, used drones, MLRS, and artillery.

Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the city