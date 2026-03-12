Explosions heard in Mykolaiv, enemy attacking with drones

Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones today, as reported by city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych and head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim, UNN writes.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of Russian drones to Mykolaiv, local publics reported explosions, and then, shortly before 1 p.m., Kim indicated that there were "miraculously no casualties" in the city.

The drone threat to Mykolaiv continued after 1 p.m.

"An explosion is heard! Drone threat!" Sienkevych wrote on social media.

77 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine