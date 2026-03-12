Explosions heard in Mykolaiv, enemy attacking with drones
Kyiv • UNN
Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones, explosions were heard in the city. Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported that there were no casualties.
Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones today, as reported by city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych and head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim, UNN writes.
Details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of Russian drones to Mykolaiv, local publics reported explosions, and then, shortly before 1 p.m., Kim indicated that there were "miraculously no casualties" in the city.
The drone threat to Mykolaiv continued after 1 p.m.
"An explosion is heard! Drone threat!" Sienkevych wrote on social media.
