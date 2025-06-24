Explosions in Dnipro: the city is under attack from ballistic missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions rang out in Dnipro after the Air Force warned of high-speed targets. The threat of ballistic missile use was announced from the northeastern direction.
Sounds of an explosion are heard in Dnipro after the Air Force warned of high-speed targets heading for the city, reports UNN.
At 10:58, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the northeastern direction. Later, they reported a high-speed target heading for Dnipro.
After which an explosion was heard in the city.
At 11:03, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of another high-speed target heading for Dnipro.
