What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusive
05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
78 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 590 views

Russia launched 97 drones over Ukraine overnight, 78 of them were neutralized. Hits were recorded in six locations.

78 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 97 drones at Ukraine overnight, 78 of which were neutralized, including 63 shot down, but there were hits in six locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 24, the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 78 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south, and north of the country. 63 were shot down by fire means, 15 were lost/suppressed by EW

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits by enemy attack UAVs were recorded in 6 locations," the report says.

Another 1,200 occupiers, a tank and an MLRS: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
6/24/25, 8:19 AM • 596 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
