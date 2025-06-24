78 out of 97 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 97 drones at Ukraine overnight, 78 of which were neutralized, including 63 shot down, but there were hits in six locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 24, the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 78 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south, and north of the country. 63 were shot down by fire means, 15 were lost/suppressed by EW - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits by enemy attack UAVs were recorded in 6 locations," the report says.

Another 1,200 occupiers, a tank and an MLRS: General Staff updates data on enemy losses