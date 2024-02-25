$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 32462 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 121204 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75828 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 287585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242626 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194252 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 232712 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251942 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157988 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372221 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Explosions are heard in the suburbs of Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29081 views

Explosions were heard in the Dnipro suburbs after air raid sirens went off warning of a missile threat to the city and surrounding areas.

Explosions are heard in the suburbs of Dnipro

Explosions are heard in the suburbs of Dnipro, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports .

Details

An air raid was announced in the region at 19.50.

The Air Force reported a missile threat to Dnipro and the region. In particular, about a missile in the direction of Pavlohrad and the launch of X-59 missiles at Dnipro.

Ukrainian defenders destroy an enemy drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, another occupant's drone damages a building25.02.24, 10:58 • 23449 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Suspilne
Dnipro
Kh-59
Pavlohrad
