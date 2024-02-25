Explosions are heard in the suburbs of Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the Dnipro suburbs after air raid sirens went off warning of a missile threat to the city and surrounding areas.
Explosions are heard in the suburbs of Dnipro, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports .
Details
An air raid was announced in the region at 19.50.
The Air Force reported a missile threat to Dnipro and the region. In particular, about a missile in the direction of Pavlohrad and the launch of X-59 missiles at Dnipro.
