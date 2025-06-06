Explosions are heard in the Russian Bryansk region near the airport

Powerful explosions were heard in the area of the international airport in Bryansk (Russia), which was probably attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, Russian media in Telegram.

Details

On the evening of 05 June, Russia was informed about two vibrations in the airport area through "arrival".

Explosions were heard near the Bryansk airport. It is reported about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the message of the Russian media reads.

Later, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko confirmed the "fireworks".

"There are fireworks in Bryansk. Russian war correspondents are a little angry already," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Friday, June 6, at 00:11, Russian media reported on repeated explosions.

"Secondary explosions can be heard after arrival at Bryansk airport," the Russian media added.

Reminder

Оn June 01, 2025, strategic aviation massively caught fire in Russia. This happened as a result of a large-scale special operation of the SBU called "Pavutyna".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

Operation "Web": damaged and destroyed russian bombers at the "belaya" airbase - fresh satellite data