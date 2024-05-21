Explosions are heard in Odesa, Mayor Trukhanov reports.

Air alert continues in the region. The command of the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a drone attack in the region. Four people were injured and have already been provided with medical assistance. According to preliminary data, one of the city's favorite vacation spots was hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

According to the head of the administration, three of the victims had an acute stress reaction.

"As a result of enemy drone strikes on Kharkiv, three victims were treated. All of them have an acute stress reaction," the RMA said, adding later that the number of victims had increased to four.

“Medical aid was also provided on the spot,” Sinegubov said.

He added that private houses and garages are on fire.

