The Russian Federation had an offensive plan to try to partially surround Kharkiv and put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces east of the Pechenega reservoir, The Economist reports, citing "obtained military plans," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the operation was scheduled for May 15-16, but it was postponed for almost a week for unknown reasons.

According to the plans, the Russians identified two directions of attack on both sides of the reservoir.

The offensive in the western direction was supposed to bring Russian troops within 72 hours of the city of Kharkiv's artillery range near the village of Borshchova. However, they were stopped by a group of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which pushed the occupiers as far as 10 kilometers from the original goal.

In the Vovchansk direction, further east, the Russian plan was to break through to the town of Pechenyhy.

