Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80371 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107190 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150055 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250370 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174149 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165408 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148333 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225920 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Russians planned to partially encircle Kharkiv during May offensive - The Economist

Russians planned to partially encircle Kharkiv during May offensive - The Economist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103624 views

Russian troops planned a May offensive to partially encircle Kharkiv, attacking from both sides of the Pechenizka Reservoir, but were stopped by Ukrainian defenses that failed to achieve their goal.

The Russian Federation had an offensive plan to try to partially surround Kharkiv and put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces east of the Pechenega reservoir, The Economist reports, citing "obtained military plans," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the operation was scheduled for May 15-16, but it was postponed for almost a week for unknown reasons.

According to the plans, the Russians identified two directions of attack on both sides of the reservoir.

The offensive in the western direction was supposed to bring Russian troops within 72 hours of the city of Kharkiv's artillery range near the village of Borshchova. However, they were stopped by a group of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which pushed the occupiers as far as 10 kilometers from the original goal.

In the Vovchansk direction, further east, the Russian plan was to break through to the town of Pechenyhy.

After russian attacks on energy infrastructure: The United States donated more than a hundred generators to Kharkiv region20.05.24, 21:45 • 40861 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
the-economistThe Economist
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising