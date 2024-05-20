After russian attacks on energy infrastructure: The United States donated more than a hundred generators to Kharkiv region

Against the backdrop of constant missile attacks on the Kharkiv region, in particular on energy infrastructure facilities, the United States has donated 107 generators to the region. This was stated by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on her page in X, UNN reports.

The diplomat said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided 107 generators to five settlements in Kharkiv region to keep hospitals and schools operating even during the power outage.

As russia's brutal attacks on the Kharkiv region continue, the United States stands with its partners - Brink emphasized .

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that after massive russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the situation in the energy system is quite complicated, and losses have exceeded $1 billion and continue to grow.