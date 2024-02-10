Explosions are heard in Izmail, Odesa region

Explosions were heard in Izmail, Odesa region, according to a Suspilne correspondent, UNN reports. An air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

Before that, Izmail Mayor Abramchenko said that there was a threat of enemy drones, and air defense was operating in the city.

The Air Force also reported a new group of Russian strike UAVs from the Black Sea, which are moving westward toward the Tatarbunary district.

Recall

In the evening, the Russian occupiers launched "shahed" strikes in the north of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv region, Kharkiv and Odesa.