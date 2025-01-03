Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia amid missile threat

An explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"An explosion in the Zaporizhzhia region," said the RMA head.

Earlier, Fedorov warned about the threat of cruise missiles in Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where air alert has been declared.

Russian Federation launches a group missile attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, causing destruction and a casualty