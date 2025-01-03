Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia amid missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reported an explosion in the region. Earlier, he warned of the threat of cruise missiles in Zaporizhzhia and other regions of Ukraine.
An explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"An explosion in the Zaporizhzhia region," said the RMA head.
Earlier, Fedorov warned about the threat of cruise missiles in Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where air alert has been declared.
