Explosion occurs in Odesa after warning about reconnaissance UAV

The sound of an explosion was heard in Odesa after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a reconnaissance drone flying toward the city, UNN reports .

Details

An explosion has occurred in Odesa, according to Suspilne correspondents.

The explosion was confirmed by Mayor Gennady Trukhanov. "An explosion was heard in the city! Our defenders are working," Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a reconnaissance drone flying toward the city.

"Reconnaissance UAV in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa," read a message on Telegram .

