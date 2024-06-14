Explosion occurs in Kyiv region

An explosion occurred in the Kyiv region. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

“An explosion was heard in Kyiv, probably outside the city,” the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

As a reminder, at about 6:00 a.m., an air alert was declared in Kyiv throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31 fighter jet.

Later, the Air Force reported a high-speed target moving in the direction of Kyiv region. The military assumed that it was a Kinzhal air-to-air missile.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv