Explosion occurs in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion, allegedly caused by a Russian Kinzhal ballistic missile, occurs in Kyiv region after an air raid was declared due to the takeoff of a MiG-31 fighter jet.
An explosion occurred in the Kyiv region. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN reports.
“An explosion was heard in Kyiv, probably outside the city,” the statement said.
As a reminder, at about 6:00 a.m., an air alert was declared in Kyiv throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31 fighter jet.
Later, the Air Force reported a high-speed target moving in the direction of Kyiv region. The military assumed that it was a Kinzhal air-to-air missile.