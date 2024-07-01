Explosion occurs in Dnipro suburb
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion has occurred in the suburbs of Dnipro. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target on Dnipro.
The sound of the explosion was heard in the suburbs of Dnipro, UNN reports with reference to "Supilne".
An air raid alert has been declared in the region.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target on the Dnipro.
