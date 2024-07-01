In Dnipro, 7 people, including children, were injured in a night attack
In Dnipro, 7 people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in a nighttime Russian missile attack, one woman was hospitalized and the others received outpatient care.
In Dnipro, 7 people were injured in a nighttime Russian attack in the city. Among them is a 15-year-old boy. One woman was hospitalized, the rest will be treated on an outpatient basis. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
A shop in a residential area was damaged. Roofs and windows in private houses and multi-storey buildings are damaged. The information is being clarified.
"There were explosions in Dnipro at night. The enemy used ballistic missiles. Seven people were injured in the city as a result of the Russian attack. Among them is a 15-year-old boy. One woman was hospitalized, the rest will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak wrote.
The aggressor continued to attack Nikopol district in the evening with kamikaze drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities.
5 private houses, an outbuilding, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. A field of wheat was on fire. Rescuers tamed the fire. But the fire destroyed more than 2 hectares.
The occupants also attacked the district center and Pokrovska community in the morning, using UAVs and artillery. There were no casualties in the region. Other consequences are being investigated.
